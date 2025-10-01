ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The Army’s Spear Corps under the eastern command conducted a ‘Drone Kavach’ exercise in forward areas of eastern Arunachal Pradesh from 25-28 September, a defence official said.

The exercise showcased the Army’s combat readiness for next generation of drone warfare, besides validating state-of-the-art drone technologies, he said.

The four-day exercise saw Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed in the forward areas, the official said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of it, a series of tactical manoeuvres and combat situations were exercised to validate the Army’s preparedness for operating in a multi-domain, technology-infused battlefield scenario.

Tactics, techniques and procedures pertaining to target acquisition, active/passive counter drone measures and target neutralization with assured success were rehearsed under simulated conditions, he said.

Valuable insights gained through the exercise would assist the Army in achieving a comprehensive understanding of the future operational environment, besides preparing for fighting a successful drone battle, the statement said.

The ‘Drone Kavach’ exercise represents a significant step in the Army’s commitment towards modernization, while striving for technology absorption to achieve operational excellence, it added. (PTI)