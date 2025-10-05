NAMSAI, 4 Oct: A meeting of the District Library Planning Committee (DLPC) was held at the conference hall of the library here in Namsai district on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa reviewed the ‘academic progress’ and services rendered by the library.Expansion of library services in the interior pockets of the district was also discussed in the meeting.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the progress, achievement and growth of the district library. He also visited the newly constructed NALC building and other ongoing civil work sites.

Government officials, DLPC members and heads of educational institutions were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)