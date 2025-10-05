ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Tani Ao Mithun Farmers’ Welfare Society (TAMFWS) in West Siang district, with technical support from Nagaland-based NRC on Mithun, conducted an awareness camp on ‘Semi-intensive mithun rearing system and importance of lura in modern times’ at Zirdo village in Dari circle of Leparada district on Saturday.

More than 70 mithun farmers from Dari and Koyu circles and Garu Yirdum participated in it.

Resource person Dr Gerik Bagra delivered a presentation, explaining semi-intensive mithun rearing and its advantage over traditional rearing.

He further explained how improvised lura system can protect calves from wild dogs up to some extent.

Mithun farmers expressed concern over wild dogs attacking calves, and said that the government must do something to control the menace, stated a release from the TAMFWS.

Later, mithun farmers of 16 villages formed a new organization named ‘Mithun Owner Association of Darww, Koyu & Gaaru Ywwrdum’.