Editor,

We would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the delay in disbursement of remuneration of the employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Since August 2025, the NHM employees have not received their monthly remuneration. Delaying the disbursement of our wages has resulted in financial hardship, and it has become difficult to manage daily necessities such as food, rent, and other emergency expenses.

The NHM staffers work hard in every programme of the department, in spite of so many challenges. We have continued to perform our duties with dedication, contributing to the implementation of NHM programmes and continually delivering the best health services throughout the districts.

We feel as if we are being treated as robots by the higher authority. The authority keeps us engaged in programme after programme and does not think of our daily bread. It demotivates us sometimes.

We are frustrated with the delay in disbursal of our wages. Moreover, contractual staffers carry out their duties with dedication. Without the contractual staff, the NHM’s report return performance would be average.

So, we would like to know whether it is lack of sincerity on the part of the finance department or negligence on the part of the higher authority.

Through this letter, we earnestly urge the authorities concerned to look into the matter and take immediate steps to release the pending remuneration.

Team DPMUS,

Kurung Kumey district