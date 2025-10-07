Editor,

Recently, the APPSC issued an advertisement for 413 vacant posts of JEs. While congratulating the unemployed engineering students, we wonder why the tourism department does not issue any advertisement for vacancies.

A state like ours has no big industry, intensive agriculture is not possible, and there is no fishing or coal industry, etc. The only industry that is left is the tourism industry, in which our state has huge potential. Every district has vast tourism potential.

With the improvement in road communication, more and more domestic and international tourists are coming to the easternmost state of India.

In spite of all these, many districts are without regular district tourism officers (DTOs). Other already overburdened officers are holding the charge of DTOs as additional charge.

For how long will the tourism department run its offices in the districts with the help of officers of other departments? Why doesn’t the tourism department recruit its own officials? There are hundreds of competent and qualified unemployed tourism degree/diploma holders waiting for the advertisement for DTOs and TIOs.

If the tourism department is reading this, please wake up. Hundreds of tourism degree/diploma holders are on the verge of crossing the upper age limit while waiting for advertisement.

Frustrated unemployed tourism youths