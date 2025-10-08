BASAR, 7 Oct: Leparada Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena urged the banks in the district to make concerted efforts to improve their credit-deposit (CD) ratio.

Chairing a joint meeting of the District Consultative Committee and the District Level Review Committee at the DC office conference hall here on Tuesday, the Meena observed that the CD ratio of the district stood at 31.02%, slightly below the state average of 32%.

Highlighting the need for establishing an additional ATM in Basar’s main market area to meet public demand, the DC directed the lead bank manager to take prompt action in this regard.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were also held on priority sectors, including kisan credit cards, PMEGP, PMMY, PMJDY, social security schemes, and the performance of self-help groups.

The DC stressed the importance of conducting financial literacy and awareness campaigns, so that the public can avail the benefits of various government-backed financial schemes.

While reviewing the status of loan application under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) for the financial year 2024-25, the DC expressed concern over the pendency of several applications at the branch level of the banks. She instructed the banks to strengthen coordination with the departments concerned and ensure disposal of all pending cases within the month.

She further directed that in cases where selected beneficiaries fail to respond despite repeated reminders, the same may be intimated to the administration and the department concerned, “so that the next eligible candidate may be considered to avoid delays in delivery of scheme’s benefit.”

The DC also requested the SBI branch manager to extend full cooperation to the education department in facilitating the opening of bank accounts for students for seamless direct benefit transfer of government aids to the students.

The RBI lead development manager, the lead district manager, representatives of all the banks operating in Leparada district, and officers of various line departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)