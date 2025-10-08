RONO HILLS, 7 Oct: The 11th North East Meet of Astronomers (NEMA-XI), being organised by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) physics department, began at the university here on 6 October.

The three-day event aims to bring together astronomers, researchers, and students from across the Northeastern region to exchange ideas, strengthen collaboration, and promote the growth of astronomy education and research.

Speaking on the inaugural day of the meet, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak emphasized the importance of the NEMA in fostering regional collaboration and strengthening academic networks.

North East Council (NEC) member Tenzin Norbu Thongdok lauded the efforts of scientists and educators in advancing astronomy and allied sciences in the Northeast region. He also highlighted the vital role of the NEC in supporting initiatives in space science and technology.

Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) representative Prof Ranjeev Mishra and its coordinator Prof Kanak Saha elaborated the IUCAA’s initiatives to strengthen astronomical research, and assured of its continued support to universities and institutes in the Northeast region.

Basic Sciences Dean Prof Sanjeev Kumar spoke on ‘Faith and fact in astronomy andastrophysics’, emphasizing the balance between belief and scientific inquiry.

RGU Registrar NT Rikam expressed pride in the university’s role as the host of this significant scientific gathering.

Earlier, Physics HoD Prof PK Kalita highlighted the significance of the NEMA in nurturing scientific curiosity and advancing research in the region.