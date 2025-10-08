BASAR, 7 Oct: Jumkar Basar, former president of the Basar Ao Welfare Society (BAWS), passed away in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was around 58 years old, and is survived by his wife and three children.

The Leparada Artiste Forum expressed profound grief over Basar’s demise and offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

“He will always be remembered for his humility, warmth, and the positive impact he made in the lives of many,” the forum’s chairman Pinku Basar said in a condolence message.

The forum conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for the family to bear the irreparable loss.