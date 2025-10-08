PASIGHAT, 7 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik inaugurated Ane’s Home – a centre for child safety and healing – at the women police station here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The facility will provide a legal aid clinic, psychological and trauma counselling, child-safe room, menstrual hygiene support, community engagement programmes, and collaborations with experts.

The governor commended the police officials for establishing a dedicated facility focused on child safety and healing, describing it as a compassionate initiative that reflects the district’s commitment to protecting its youngest citizens.

He emphasized the need to create a nurturing and secure environment where every child can grow free from fear and harm, and urged all stakeholders to work together towards making the district completely crime-free.

The governor highlighted the importance of awareness and outreach, stressing that students and young people must be informed about the facility, so they can seek help or guide others in need. He underscored the vital role of educating children on the concept of ‘good touch and bad touch,’ which would enable them to understand personal boundaries and safety from an early age.

In addition, the governor advised that parents should also be educated and counselled, as awareness at the family level is key to prevention and early intervention.

Parnaik encouraged the personnel of Ane’s Home to play an active role in driving social reform and spreading awareness within the community, ensuring that every effort contributes to building a safer, kinder society for children.

Women Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Amum Payeng informed the governor that Ane’s Home is a transformative centre for victims of sexual and domestic abuse. It integrates legal aid, psychosocial counselling, medical support, and child-friendly space under one roof, fostering recovery and resilience.

Later, the governor visited the Pasighat police station, where he interacted with the officers and personnel. During the visit, he shared his thoughts on adopting the concept of smart policing – an approach that combines technology, professionalism, and community engagement to ensure efficient, transparent, and people-friendly law enforcement.

The governor urged the police force to work in a mission-oriented manner to eliminate the drug menace, which he described as a grave threat to youths and society. He emphasized the need for proactive strategies, awareness drives, and community participation to address the problem at its root.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba briefed the governor on the district’s initiatives, informing that the police are actively collaborating with NGOs and self-help groups to tackle social challenges and strengthen community relations.

Among others, local MLA Tapi Darang, IGP (Central) Hibu Tamang, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, and 5th IRBn Commandant Garima were present.

Earlier in the day, the governor participated in a plantation programme at the Project Brahmank complexof the Border Roads Organization here.

The governor planted a bottle palm plant on the occasion, in the presence of Project Brahmank Chief Engineer SC Looniya, Superintendent Engineers RK Shrivastava, Rajendra Kumar and BK Shrivastava, Col GR Vasist, and BRO officials.

The governor said that Project Brahmank has played a pivotal role in building vital road networks across Arunachal Pradesh, often working in some of the most difficult terrains and challenging weather conditions.

He expressed confidence that with continued dedication and innovation, Project Brahmank would remain at the forefront of Arunachal’s developmental journey, paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future.(Raj Bhavan)