PASIGHAT, 7 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik encouraged the officials of the New Age Learning Centre (NALC) here in East Siang district to make the NALC a hub of intellectual and literary excellence by conductingregular literary programmes and workshops to nurture young writers and thinkers.

He said this after inaugurating the NALC at the district library here on Tuesday.

The governor said that the concept of the NALC is gaining momentum across the state, drawing increasing interest from young learners. He expressed confidence that the success of the Pasighat centre would inspire the establishment of similar learning hubs in every district and town, fostering a culture of knowledge and creativity.

He commended the deputy commissioner and the library officials for their initiative in setting up the centre,

and appreciated their efforts to promote learning and literary culture.

To mark the occasion, the Pasighat chapter of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organized a poetry recital, showcasing the creative talents of local writers and youths.

As a token of encouragement, he presented a ‘governor pen’ to the participants of the poetry recital, Ayang Doley, Otul Jerang, Yang Megu, and Nana Toyang Taloh.

Local MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, and Public Libraries Deputy Director Yayum Riba were present on the occasion, along with members of the APLS, Pasighat chapter. (Raj Bhavan)