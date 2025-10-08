ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Kamal Pradhan (65), a resident of Majuli village in Assam’s Biswanath district, was arrested from Majuli Pathar (Assam) in connection with the death of a woman whose body had been found from a thatched bamboo rented house in Chimpu-I on 23 September.

The highly decomposed body of the woman, aged around 50 to 60 years, was found buried beneath the kitchen floor of the house belonging to Pradhan, Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi said.

The deceased was identified by her son as a female,aged around 55-60 years, who had been missing for several days, he said.

The suspect had absconded before the recovery of the body, initially making the case blind, with no eyewitnesses, photographs, valid ID, or verified address of the accused.

The police launched investigation after registering a case at the Chimpu police station under Sections 103(1)/238(a) of the BNS. The case was endorsed to SI Tate Nabam as the investigating officer.

Under the supervision of Capital SP Jummar Basar and overall command of Dirchi, the police launched a multi-pronged investigation, combining field operations, intelligence gathering, and technical surveillance.

“Teams were deployed across Hollongi, Satrang Nepali Basti, Tangya, Rangajan, and adjoining border villages. Local informants, gaon buras, and transport union leaders were engaged to generate leads. Continuous coordination was maintained with the Assam Police through the Gingia and Balichang police stations,” the SDPO said.

Based on credible inputs, a special team led by Dirchi,along with Chimpu PS OC Inspector Neeraj Nishant conducted a predawn raid at the house of one Kogen Das in Majuli Pathar, Assam on 6 October, and apprehended the absconding accused.

The alleged accused is presently in police custody for interrogation, while DNA, viscera, and FSL reports are awaited to establish forensic linkage and cause of death.

The capital police appealed to all citizens to conduct proper tenant verification and promptly report suspicious activities to their nearest police station.