MIAO, 7 Oct: The Cabinet Aapke Dwar meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here in Changlang district on Tuesday approved the Recruitment to the Post of Director (Information and Public Relation), Rules, 2025 to streamline the recruitment process for the Group A, gazetted post of director, information and public relations. This new notification supersedes the previous recruitment rules of 1981.

The Cabinet further approved the amendment of Section 3(2)(a) of the APSSB Act, 2018 to ordinance eligibility criteria for the post of chairman, ensuring greater administrative experience and accountability in the functioning of the recruitment body.

In a major decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the APPR Act 1997 and the APLA (Prohibition of Defection) Act. As per the amendments, gram panchayats will now be able to take concrete steps and impose penalty on violators in order to maintain sanitation and water sources in their villages. In order to complain against encroachment in the public way, etc, villagers can go to the circle officers. They no longer have to travel all the way to the SDO office.

In order to streamline the process of conducting elections, the government has decided to amend rules in the conduct of panchayat elections. According to the Cabinet decision, the nomination paper can be rejected if an election agent holds any office of profit, and polling agents must reach the polling stations one hour before the start of poll.

Provision has also been made to use EVMs in panchayat elections, and the DC has been empowered to decide upon complaints made against any member of ZP/GP by his/her party.

Moreover, any member of ZP/GP found indulging in any anti-party activity will be a ground for disqualification.

It was also decided to introduce the provision of NOTA in the zilla parishad elections.

The Cabinet further approved amendments to Section 11 of the Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances, and Pension of Legislative Assembly Act, 1983, granting pensionary benefits of Rs 60,000 per month to ex-council members and ex-MLAs who served for full or partial terms.

It approved the formation of joint venture company, NHPC Arunachal Green Energy Limited (for the Kamala 1,720 MW and the Subansiri Upper 1,605 MW projects) and the NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited (for Tato I, Tato II, Heo, Naying, and Hirong projects).

The recruitment rules, 2025, for posts under the directorate of prosecution – director, deputy director, and assistant director (prosecution) – to establish a structured hierarchy and ensure efficient, professional prosecution services were also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Rules, 2005 to streamline promotion from among junior engineers, and the recruitment rules for Scientist-B and scientific assistant under the directorate of forensic science, PTC Banderdewa, to align with new national criminal laws, emphasizing forensic evidence in justice delivery.

In a landmark step towards inclusive development, the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative in Miao also gave in-principle approval for establishing a state-of-the-art special school dedicated to children with special needs (CwSN). The education department has been tasked with preparing a proposal for creating essential posts to bring this institution to life.

While deliberating on key issues concerning the agriculture department, the state Cabinet approved the amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Service (APAS) Rules, 2005 to address vacancies, streamline promotions, and strengthen the overall administrative structure of the department.

Announcing major administrative upgradation in Changlang district, the Cabinet approved several initiatives, which include upgradation of the Khimiyang EAC HQ to an independent ADC HQ, including jurisdiction over Kantang circle; creation of a new administrative circle headquarters in Rajanagar, covering 25 villages under the Bordumsa subdivision; and upgradation of the Yatdam EAC HQ to an SDO HQ.

To strengthen administrative infrastructure in the Maio ADC subdivision, various infrastructure development works with a total outlay of Rs 8 crore were also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved Phase-II infrastructure development of the State Sports Academy in Miao with a total investment of Rs 130 crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to promote sports and nurture young talent in the region. (CM’s PR Cell)