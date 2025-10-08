MIAO, 7 Oct: The state Cabinet convened here in Changlang district on Tuesday approved the new Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025.

This policy will consolidate and streamline government advertisements, which were previously managed under two separate policies for print and electronic media.

The new, unified Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025 policy will be the sole framework for all state government departments and state public sector undertakings. Its main goals are to ensure judicious use of advertisement funds, create a transparent and efficient single-window system for media outlets, and establish clear guidelines for the empanelment of media houses.

This policy replaces the Advertisement Policy, 2018, and the Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020, with a single, comprehensive framework for both print and digital media.

All government advertisements will now be routed exclusively through the directorate of information & public relations (DIPR), ensuring consistency and accountability.

The policy sets fixed advertisement rates for all empanelled local media and actively promotes using local and state-based media houses, aligning with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and strengthening the state’s media ecosystem.

APC, APUWJ hail new media policy

The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have lauded the state government for approving the Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025, calling it a progressive reform that strengthens transparency, accountability, and sustainability in government advertisement distribution.

In a joint statement, the APC and the APUWJ described the policy as “a significant milestone in the evolution of the state’s media ecosystem,” adding that it reflects the government’s commitment to empowering local media houses and journalists who play a vital role in public awareness and democratic accountability.

“This unified policy provides a level playing field to both traditional and emerging digital media platforms in Arunachal Pradesh.

It acknowledges the contribution of state-based media in nation-building and ensures that public communication remains both professional and people-centric,” the statement said.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his continued support towards the press fraternity, the media bodies also thanked Information & Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, former minister Bamang Felix, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, Director Gijum Tali and Deputy Director Denga Bengia for their key roles in drafting and finalizing the policy through extensive consultations. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell)