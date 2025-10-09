[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 8 Oct: The state cabinet, during its Cabinet Aapke Dwar sitting held at Miao on Wednesday, approved the construction of a motorable bridge over the Noa Dehing river to connect Pisi village on the right bank with Miao township.

The people of Miao subdivision and the Singpho community of the right bank have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Miao MLA Kamlung Mossang, and all cabinet members for the approval of the long-awaited bridge project.

“This decision fulfills a long-pending demand of the local populace and is expected to significantly improve connectivity and spur development in the N’khumsang territorial area, which has remained relatively underdeveloped due to poor access,” Tai Khamti Singpho Council president P.Y Singpho said

“I believe that the bridge, once completed, will usher in a new era of socio-economic growth, facilitating transport, trade, education, and healthcare access for the region’s inhabitants. On behalf of my people I wholeheartedly thank the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Team Arunachal for blessing us with the much awaited motorable bridge”, said K. G Singpho, N’khumsang Territorial Council Chief and former MLA.

On behalf of the people of Miao subdivision and Changlang district, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kumkho Mossang extended heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues for conducting the Cabinet Aapke Dwar at Miao and announcing numerous welfare and infrastructure projects.

“This historic event marks a new chapter in our region’s development journey,” Mossang stated.

Miao ZPM Ashamto Tikhak also thanked the Chief Minister for announcing the long-awaited motorable bridge over Noa Dehing connecting Pisi village with Miao township, along with several other welfare schemes benefiting the people of Miao subdivision.

The Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, held for the first time in Miao, saw the announcement of several key projects aimed at ensuring inclusive development and last-mile delivery of government services in Changlang district.

Wrapping up his three-day visit to Changlang district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with DyCM Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, and cabinet ministers, also attended the Sewa Aapke Dwar Camp at Neotan village under Namphai-I circle.