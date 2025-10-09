ITANAGAR, Oct 8: The Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters Guild (APBG) and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) lauded the state government for approving the Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025.

The media bodies also hailed the government for its decision to enhance advertisement rates for print media, as well as a new policy for digital media, a move that directly responds to the memorandum earlier submitted by APBG and AEDMA on various occasions, and reflects the government’s commitment to supporting and sustaining the state’s media industry.

The newly approved policy introduces a unified, transparent, and efficient framework for government advertisements, replacing the earlier 2018 and 2020 policies.

Under the new system, all government ads will be routed through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations to ensure consistency, transparency, and accountability.

“The policy will empower local media houses by prioritizing state-based organizations, ensuring fiscal prudence through fixed advertisement rates, and streamlining fund utilization,” both APBG and AEDMA, said in a joint press statement, welcoming the decision.

They further stated that the government’s responsiveness to the concerns and suggestions of the media fraternity marks a significant milestone in government-media collaboration in Arunachal Pradesh.