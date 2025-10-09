ZIRO, 8 Oct: The Kimin-based DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development (CoE for BRSD) organized a symposium on “Emerging Trends in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology for Healthcare Practices” at Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural session, IGTAMSU vice chancellor Dr. Siddharth Shankar highlighted the significance of exposing students to cutting-edge scientific knowledge. Dr. Shankar encouraged the participating students to take full advantage of the symposium to enhance their technical awareness and research aptitude.

CoE for BRSD’s Scientist-B, Dr. Debashis Panda, emphasized the immense potential of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology in advancing research on the state’s rich bio-resources.

During the first technical session, Dr. Panda focused on “Basic and Advanced Applications of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology in Healthcare Practices.”

A resource person from the Guwahati-based Indian Institute of Technology’s Cancer Biology Laboratory under the Biosciences and Bioengineering Department, Dr. Mangala Hegde, delivered an expert talk on “Medical and Translational Biotechnology” during the second technical session. Dr. Hegde elaborated on key aspects of cancer biology, particularly cancer cell proliferation and its underlying molecular mechanisms.

IGTAMSU’s Medical Laboratory Science HoD, Dr. Bidyananda Singh, also spoke.

Around 99 students from various institutions, along with 7 faculty members, attended the symposium.