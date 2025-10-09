NEW DELHI, 8 Oct: A delegation of the Information Technology & Communication (IT&C) Department, GoAP, led by State Council for IT & e-Governance (SCITeG) chairman, Nyamar Karbak highlighted the digital progress of the state at the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, which began at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The event is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under Ministry of Communications.

Attending the inaugural session of the IMC, Karbak, on behalf of IT&C minister Wangki Lowang, reiterated the state’s strong commitment to the Digital India Mission and urged the central government for continued financial and technical support to the state. He emphasised the need for expedited Right of Way (RoW) clearances, deployment of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) in border and high-altitude areas, and greater synergy with BSNL and private telecom operators to improve network resilience in the frontier regions.

The delegation apprised the concerned ministry regarding the “unsatisfactory performance of BSNL” in the state, particularly in the execution of BharatNet and USOF-funded mobile projects.

The state delegation expressed concern over project delays and operational bottlenecks that continue to affect digital service delivery, especially in remote and border regions.

The delegation highlighted that while many other states have achieved substantial progress under BharatNet Phases I, II, and III, Arunachal Pradesh continues to lag behind due to its challenging geographical conditions, sparse population, and limited power and road access. The delegation, of behalf of the state government, has appealed to the centre to prioritise completion of the Amended BharatNet Project (ABP) in a phased and mission-mode manner, ensuring connectivity to all unconnected district headquarters, block headquarters and Gram Panchayats.

The delegation also held interactions with telecom service providers, technology partners, and digital ecosystem enablers to explore collaboration opportunities for innovation, localised solutions, and last-mile connectivity.

The delegation, led by Karbak from the IT&C department included its director Neelam Yapin Tana, assistant directors Neelam Serra and Tumken Amo, and coordinator & state nodal officer (Amended BharatNet Programme and BharatNet Project) Techi Tado.