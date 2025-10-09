ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) on Wednesday held a meeting to review the association’s recent achievements and chalk out future programmes aimed at strengthening the para-sports movement across Arunachal Pradesh.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of national technical officials and volunteers from Arunachal Pradesh who proudly served at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 held in New Delhi.

PAA chairman Takam Pario expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and spirit of para-athletes and officials across the state.

“Our para athletes are the torchbearers of courage and determination. Through their achievements, they inspire society to believe in ability beyond disability. PAA remains committed to reaching every corner of Arunachal to ensure equal opportunities for all,” he said.

PAA secretary-general Techi Sonu presented a detailed report on the association’s initiatives, including the introduction of a grassroots para sports awareness programme to identify new talents at the village and district levels.

The campaign will emphasize inclusion, accessibility, and empowerment through sports education and community-based training.

Tadar Aman, state project coordinator Arunachal Pradesh-cum-advisor, Special Olympics Bharat – Arunachal, shared valuable insights on the importance of understanding various disability categories. He emphasized the need for collective support from departments concerned and stakeholders to further strengthen the para-sports ecosystem in the state.

Looking ahead, the PAA outlined its Roadmap 2025-2030, which includes the establishment of a state para sports academy, training center, hosting of the 23rd Senior & 18th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championship 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh, and enhanced promotion of women’s participation in para-sports.

The Association reaffirmed its collective commitment to fostering an inclusive, accessible, and dignified sporting environment, truly reflecting the spirit of “Ability beyond disability.”