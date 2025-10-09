ROING, 8 Oct: A week-long 71st Wildlife Week Celebration 2025, organized by the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary division in collaboration with AMYAA NGO, concluded here in Lower Dibang Valley on Wednesday.

The event, themed “Red Panda Conservation” was aimed at raising awareness about wildlife protection and environmental conservation.

Speaking during the valedictory program, RFOs Kabuk Lego and Mangone Linggi both highlighted the importance of conserving the Red Panda and recognizing the vital role of local communities in successful wildlife rescues.

Earlier, as part of the celebration, a bird watching program was conducted from 3-5 October at the Tiwari Gaon-Mayudia area, with the participation of 45 students from government secondary school, Roing. The students were guided by local bird experts Hakuchi Miso and Sathi Meto, supported by forest officials and AMYAA members.

A cleanliness drive was also organized on the 5th day of the Wildlife Week, covering the stretch from Deopani Bridge to Mehao Wildlife Check Gate.

Forest officials, including RFO Kabuk Lego and forester Walina Pasing also took part in the event.