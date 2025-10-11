NAHARLAGUN, 10 Oct: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge expressed deep concern over the recent maternal deaths across the state and reviewed the causes and contributing factors that led to avoidable maternal deaths in various districts.

Chairing a state level meeting to assess the status of maternal health, organized by the National Health Mission (NHM) here on Friday, the minister emphasized the need for proper coordination to ensure seamless and timely response in case of maternal health emergencies. He urged all the doctors and healthcare professionals to uphold their morale and continue working with dedication and compassion.

Wahge’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai in his address urged the doctors and healthcare workers to “develop meaningful relationships with patients” and treat each case with empathy and care. He advised all health personnel to maintain calmness, patience, and professionalism, especially during high-pressure situations.

To ensure accountability and improvement, Dr Chai directed all districts to conduct internal maternal health reviews every month, involving all relevant officials. “These reviews must focus on each maternal death, identify root causes, and take timely corrective action,” he said.

Dr Chai also gave away certificates to the ‘districts with state certification for NQAS and LaQshya’. The districts certified are Upper Siang, Namsai, West Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Papum Pare, and Lohit.

The meeting was attended by the health services, the family welfare director, the NHM mission director, DMOs, gynaecologists from all the districts, and others.