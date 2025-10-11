Minister seeks NGOs’ support in fight against AIDS

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) on Friday organised the state-level Red Run Marathon 2025 under the ‘Youth Against HIV/AIDS’ initiative, with the aim of spreading awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding the disease.

The event saw the participation of 64 students from 34 colleges across the state.

In the female category, Albina Doley of JN College, Pasighat secured the first position, followed by Jisolu Kri of IGG College, Tezu, and Yanu Pujrn of Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki.

In the male category, Agalumso Tawsik of IGG College, Tezu took the top spot, while Toko Tab of Government College, Yachuli and Rohit Maying of Don Bosco College, Jollang finished second and third, respectively.

The winners of the state-level marathon will represent Arunachal at the National Red Run Marathon scheduled to be held on 30 October in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Addressing the gathering, Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge called upon NGOs to partner with the health department in fighting the spread of HIV/AIDS.

“This is not just a marathon but a run for awareness,” he said, highlighting the link between drug abuse and HIV transmission.

Wahge’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai in his address noted that youths between 20 and 29 years constitute the most vulnerable age group, with nearly 60 percent of the cases linked to drug use. He said that youth participation in the initiative was a deliberate strategy to spread awareness among the most at-risk demographic.

He also pointed to stigma as a persistent challenge. “AIDS, like any other chronic disease, can be managed, and people can live a normal and healthy life,” he said, and urged people to undergo timely testing.

APSACS project director Dr Marbom Basar urged young people to “carry the message beyond the campus,” while APSACS joint director (IEC) Tashor Pali said that the marathon was not just about winning or losing but about learning and sharing.

“Each participant becomes a messenger of awareness,” he said.

Assistant Director (Youth) Bomter Basar underscored the need for collective responsibility.

“The fight against HIV/AIDS cannot be left to doctors and policymakers alone. It needs the involvement of young hearts and minds,” she said.