ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Dera Natung Government College’s (DNGC) political science department, in collaboration with the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, organized an ecological survey under the theme ‘Nature’s walk cum door-to-door awareness campaign’ at the Itanagar Biological Park (zoo) on 11 October.

The initiative, held under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Chalak Lowang, aimed to promote experiential learning beyond traditional classroom settings, as well as to create environmental awareness and promote civic responsibility among the students.

Around 120 BA first semester students of the political science department participated in the event and actively engaged with both nature and the local community. The activities included a nature walk in the zoo premises, where the students made detailed observations of the flora and fauna, documented changes in the ecological landscape, and suggested measures to improve the zoo environment.

The students were guided by Deputy RFO Subash Paul and Dani Pullo, an official of the biological park, who provided expert insights into biodiversity, environmental conservation, and zoo management.

As part of the door-to-door awareness campaign, the students visited local households and shops in the vicinity, engaging residents in conversations about the changing weather patterns over the past few decades.

They also encouraged the residents to practice waste segregation – separating wet and dry waste, as well as recyclable and non-recyclable materials – promoting sustainable living practices at the grassroots level.

Dr Lowang emphasized the importance of such interdisciplinary initiatives in fostering community engagement, environmental responsibility, and responsible citizenship among the students.