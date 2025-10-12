ZIRO, 11 Oct: The Career Guidance and Placement Cell of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), hosted an outreach-cum-career counselling programme here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

APPSC Chairman Pradip Lingfa informed the attendees about the various outreach initiatives that the APPSC has been carrying out over the past one year. Referring to his academic journey, Lingfa stressed the importance of hard work, discipline and self-belief, encouraging the students to strive to achieve greater heights in life.

The commission’s member Koj Tari highlighted the role and functions of the APPSC, and also introduced to the students various alternative career opportunities apart from public services, laying emphasis on career options in the Indian armed forces.

Tari stressed on preparedness and time management as the key coping strategies for stress, which he said is one of the most commonly experienced mental health condition among students and civil service aspirants.

Another APPSC member, Jalash Pertin, underscored the pivotal role played by civil servants in the functioning of the state.

Earlier, SCCZ Principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz advised the students to listen carefully and take note of information shared by the resource persons. He encouraged them to follow in the footsteps of numerous alumni of the college, who through their hard work are working in various public service posts and contributing positively to the state.