ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: In a major success against cyber fraud, the Itanagar police have cracked a long-pending case of online cheating, involving payment linked to an electrical cable consignment, and arrested one accused after sustained intelligence-driven investigation.

The case originated on 24 February this year, when a senior citizen from Itanagar lodged a complaint,stating that he had ordered 150 metres of armoured electrical cable from Delhi, scheduled for delivery on 22 February. Before delivery, he received a call from unknown persons posing as courier company representatives, demanding Rs 10,000 as delivery charge. Believing the call to be genuine, the complainant transferred the amount through Google Pay. The goods were delivered as scheduled, but it was later found that the payment had been made to a fraudulent account not linked to the courier service. Consequently, a case of cheating

and impersonation was registered at the Itanagar police station.

Acting under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi and PS OC Inspector K Yangfo, a police team led by SI Nikam Sono Liyang developed vital human intelligence and coordinated with the Assam Police to successfully apprehend one Nurul Amin (23), a resident of Nowboichai in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the offence and disclosed that he had retained Rs 7,000 of the cheated amount, while Rs 3,000 remained with the account holder.

Itanagar SP Jummar Basar commended the prompt and dedicated efforts of the police team. He appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant while making online or digital payments, and to verify the authenticity of the receiver and confirm the transaction immediately after payment to avoid falling victim to such frauds.