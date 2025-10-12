NIRJULI, 11 Oct: The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) organized an awareness programme on bamboo shoot-based products, focusing on value addition, preservation, and marketing strategies, at Hollongi Mikir village on Friday.

The initiative aimed to empower local women and self-help groups by promoting income-generating activities rooted in sustainable bamboo shoot processing.

The programme was led by UBA NERIST regional coordinator Prof Thaneswer Patel, along with DrAnubhab Pal and Dhiraj Kumar Yadav, who emphasized the vast economic potential of bamboo shoots as a rural enterprise. They discussed techniques for processing, drying, and preserving bamboo shoots to enhance shelf life and marketability, while also underscoring the importance of effective marketing to expand market reach.

UBA Project Assistant John Engti conducted a practical demonstration, during which the participants engaged in preparing bamboo shoot pickles, namkeens, and dried bamboo shoot products. The sessions provided hands-on learning experience designed to help the participants acquire technical know-how and entrepreneurial skills for commercial-scale production.

Members of the UBA Cell were also present to offer technical guidance and on-site support throughout the event.

The program aimed to bridge academic expertise and rural development through community participation and the creation of sustainable livelihoods.