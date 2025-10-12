ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Lekhi-based Tarh Motors LLP received Tata Motors’ ‘Bahamulya’ Award recently for recording the highest growth in service revenue [SCVPU (H1)] at the East Q3 connect & target sign-off, October 2025.

Tarh Motors, an authorized commercial vehicle dealer for Tata Motors, is run by managing director Tarh Nachung, who is also the president of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Nachung received the award from Tata Motors MD-cum-CEO Girish Wagh, national head Rajesh Kaul, national head (SCV passenger) S Anand, national head (SCVPU) Pikanki Haldar and zonal manager (east India) Ranvir Konwar.

Nachung in a statement on Saturday said, “This achievement is not only meaningful but also stands as a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to excellent service to earn trust of our valued customers. On behalf of Tarh Motors LLP, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tata Motors Limited management for this well-deserved promotion.”