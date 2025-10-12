NIRJULI, 11 Oct: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NE-Organics (Neso Fugensus Pvt Ltd) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here on Friday to promote research and development in organic and sustainable agriculture and ensure responsible use of the state’s bioresources.

The MoU was signed by NE-Organics CEO Nima Sona and NERIST Registrar Prof M Chandrasekaran.

This collaboration aims to strengthen innovation and sustainable growth in the organic agriculture sector of the Northeastern region.