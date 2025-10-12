[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 11 Oct: A turbulent Siang river eroded a staff quarters of the Namsing circle office in Mebo in East Siang district on Friday.

The river also eroded a 1-km stretch of the Mebo-Dhola PWD road and electric poles in Tengabari, between Namsing village and Taro-Tamak ghat, cutting off power supply to Mer-Gadum in East Siang and Paglam area in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The erosion caused by the river on its left bank is posing a serious threat to the Namsing and Mer-Gadun areas in the lower part of Mebo subdivision. The river erosion has taken a serious turn in the Namsing portion of Lower Mebo (Monggu Banggo) area in the last three days.

The unabated erosion is also posing a threat to the existence of Lower Mebo villages, including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, and Mer.

However, no effective anti-erosion measure has been taken so far to protect the areas.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and administrative officers of the district visited the affected sites to assess the alarming situation.

Urging the state government to take measures to mitigate the problem, Tayeng instructed the agriculture and water resource departments to prepare a joint action plan to address the issue.