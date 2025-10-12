KANUBARI, 11 Oct: Over 2,000 people joined the Indian National Congress (INC) here in Longding district on Saturday, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) claimed in a release.

APCC president Bosiram Siram welcomed all the new members into the party fold, lauding their faith in the values and vision of the INC.

He said that the massive public joining marked a renewed trust of the people of Arunachal in the Congress party’s ideology of peace, development, and inclusive governance.

The party’s in-charges for Arunachal, Dr A Chellakumar and Mathew Antony, also addressed the mass joining rally.

“The programme turned out to be a historic political congregation in Longding district, symbolizing the growing public support for the Congress party at the grassroots level,” the party said in the release.

Other prominent party leaders who addressed the mass joining programme included former MLA candidate from Kanubari constituency Pangjam Wangsa, APCC vice president Abraham K Techi, its general secretary Chera Taya, Holai Wangsa, and Chatu Longri.

The event was attended by APCC office bearers, including general secretary-cum-spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham, general secretary and the party’s in-charge for Tirap district Taba Tagam, RTI cell chairman Gollo Tallang, general secretary and the party’s in-charge for Longding district Chatu Longri, Changlang District Congress Committee (DCC) working president Pinna Kitnal Singpho, and INC contested candidate Tekwa Tangse.