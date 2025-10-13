Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: Donwang Kamhua from Moktoa village in Tirap district has cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission with an impressive all-India rank of 71.

Kamhua has been nurturing the dream of joining the armed forces from childhood and wants to serve the nation.

However, his success didn’t come without hard work. Kamhua had to endure immense pain and sleepless nights while preparing for the examination. At one point, he considered quitting, but his dream kept him going.

After two failed attempts, he finally achieved success in his third attempt.

Every year, around 3 lakh students appear for the examination.

Kamhua had topped the Class 12 examination from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, Deomali in 2024 and was awarded the IDBI Bank golden jubilee scholarship for his outstanding academic achievements.

He also received a certificate of appreciation from the governor.

Kamhua is the son of Wangphu Kamhua and Nguncha Kamhua.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended congratulations to Kamhua on his remarkable achievement.

“A shining star from Moktoa village, Donwang’s journey of academic excellence is truly inspiring. Your dedication, discipline, and hard work set an example for every young aspirant across Arunachal Pradesh. Wishing you a bright and successful career ahead in the Indian Army,” the chief minister wrote on his social media handle.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated Donwang, saying, “His success stands as a shining example of hard work, discipline, and determination, inspiring many young aspirants across the state to pursue their dreams with dedication. My best wishes to Kamhua for his bright career ahead.” (With DIPRO input)