Protest Gone Awry

By Poonam I Kaushish

Political India is in the midst of a loud cantankerous cackle on Ladakh. Busy dissecting, debating and deliberating six years after abrogation and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K. Today, the jubilation and euphoria has vanished, replaced by unease as Ladhakis feel let down. Questioning, why the Modi Sarkar has reneged on its promises made in 2019.

Primarily, demand for Ladakh’s Statehood. Two, extension of the Sixth Schedule which safeguards tribal land, culture, autonomy and self governance as in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. Its absence is increasingly obvious as tribal groups (STs) make up 97% of the population, understandably fear they would be over-ridden by outsiders, investors and political interests. Three, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil. Lastly, employment reservation for locals.

Sadly, the broken assurances hardened into last week’s mob violence, hunger strike and arson which killed four and injured over fifty. To quell protests, the Centre imposed curfew, loaded with fault-shifting and insinuations, blaming Sonam Wangchuk as the agent provocateur for protests and the dramatic shift in Ladakhi mood from 2019 to 2025.

He is accused of working in tandem with Pakistan and the “deep state” to ferment trouble through his “provocative” speeches on India’s sensitive Eastern borders and arrested him under the National Security Act. Meanwhile, BJP accuses Congress of “manufacturing and instigating” dissent. No matter Rahul demands implementation of the sixth Schedule.

But not many seem to buy New Delhi’s line as Wangchuk, winner of Magsaysay Award 2018, who embodies one of the ‘3 Idiots’ in Bollywood’s blockbuster was once a vocal supporter of UT status, welcomed it wholeheartedly and praised Modi at a Pakistani conference for his good work, development and simple lifestyle .

Asserted his wife, “They are building a false pro-Pakistan narrative. He was once Modi’s poster boy who worked for India’s greatness. Someone who has built warm houses for Indian Army cannot be pro-Pakistan or pro-China. Someone who made videos to boycott Chinese products cannot be unpatriotic.

“But since 2024 the environmentalist and educator became the rallying voice of Ladakh’s disillusionment. Now if Wangchuk reminds Modi he has still to fulfil his 2019 promise that Sixth Schedule and legislature will be granted else the BJP might not win elections a second time, he was doing it as his well wisher, not as anti-India ,” she added.

Not a few, despite not appreciating Wangchuk’s maximalist positions and “talking up” Gen Z revolution of the Nepal-type in Ladakh, underscore the Central Government which had promised their cultural, ecological and linguistic heritage would be protected and had set up the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Leh and Kargil) in 1995 to be the platform for self governance but the devolution of powers in administrative autonomy and financial agency to locals has yet to be implemented. Besides, questions regarding land ownership and large-scale energy projects remain unanswered.

“Our demands for representation and autonomy is to preserve our culture and environment that is essential and unique part of this country’s tapestry,” said a local leader. Interestingly, important political and social groups — Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, Buddhists have supported the protests.

In fact, the Leh Apex Body has withdrawn from talks with the Centre October 6 demanding action against Wanchuk and protesters are rescinded. Alongside Government jobs for the educated, unemployed youngsters in the region and climate protection for the ecologically vulnerable region. Not a tall order, to say the least.

However, our leaders seem to be dodging the wood for trees. If Delhi believes Ladakh’s unrest can be smothered with police orders, communication blackouts and finger-pointing it should think again. What the region demands is recognition, not rhetoric, within the post-Article 370 dispensation.

Ladakhis aspirations deserve as much weight as its strategic geography. For starters it needs to engage with the locals and fill up 1,275 gazetted posts which have not been filled since 2019. Also, Ladhakhis fear of becoming climate refugees are connected to real environmental vulnerabilities which need to be taken seriously,

True, both Statehood and Sixth Schedule are difficult to meet. With its 3 lakh population Ladakh has zero chance of getting Statehood when it is still denied to J&K. As for Sixth Schedule, no Government, whatever its political stripe, is likely to open this Pandora’s box. If it did, Manipur would be ahead in line.

The Centre could explore the Fifth Schedule option which empowers district and village councils and gives them a say in distribution and management of resources, particularly land, a touchy issue in the UT.

Pertinently, a beginning was made in June when the Centre notified a set of rules —— allowing reservation up to 85%, 15 year residency requirement for domicile status, setting aside a third of seats in hill councils for women and recognizing five official languages — to address fears of loss of identity and land alienation.

However, for New Delhi everything is not kosher. The 2019 rainbow of peace and development post Article 370 abrogation is nowhere on the horizon. Time, for the Centre to hear, calm and arrive at a Modus Vivendi with locals by gathering lost threads from the baggage of chequered history and keeping ones ears to the ground. Time, to intensify its outreach and communicate its sincerity. Further, the Government needs to plug Ladakh deeper into the Indian economy to pacify strife.

Undoubtedly, a coherent strategy on conflict resolution is required. Ladakh is one of India’s most important frontiers bordering China and Pakistan which is crucial for national security. In war and peace Ladakhis have stood steadfastly by the country, often as the first line of defence and intelligence gathering.

What would be the stake and role of Ladakh in the immediate? The answer lies in the womb of future. The need of the hour is imagination, innovation and impetus. New Delhi and Leh are on the same side. Both need to work to get on the same page. The vitriol must stop before it vitiates the atmosphere further. Too much is at stake.

Remember, Ladakh is not a place where destiny seems to shadow events like a madman with a razor in his hand. Nor a toy to be frittered, twisted, discarded or dumped. It is a national issue, at a fragile juncture which transcends political planks, ideology, philosophy and thesis. The Centre must make Ladakhis’ truly feel they belong to India, not alienate them.

Towards that end, it should leave no ‘stone’ unturned to further India’s national interests. The Government needs to take the leap of faith and re-connect with Ladakhis and fulfill its poll promises. Ignoring this reality risks letting another sensitive frontier slip into prolonged, combustible instability of a long dreary road. What gives? — INFA