ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: American rapper and music producer Gerald Earl Gillum, better known by his stage name G-Eazy, will be performing in Northeast India for the first time at the Music Head Festival 2025, being held in Itanagar on 22 and 23 November.

This edition of Music Head Festival brings together international, Bollywood, and Northeast Indian talent on one grand stage, featuring iconic Bollywood performers alongside celebrated Arunachali artists, giving homegrown musicians a chance to share the same stage as a global headliner for the very first time.

Music Head Festival promises two days of world-class performances and celebration, marking a new era for music in Northeast India. The concert is being promoted by Marbom Mai of Living Dreams Production.