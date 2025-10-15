PASIGHAT, 14 Oct: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the East Siang police apprehended two individuals from 4 Mile area here and seized approximately 9.28 grams of suspected heroin from their possession on Monday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the ADS launched an operation by deploying an undercover buyer to approach the peddler, following which a peddler, Peeman Manham Taloh, and habitual drug user, Tajen Pame, were caught red-handed.

During a house search, the ADS seized 9.28 grams of suspected heroin, cash amount of Rs 89,000 and one keypad mobile phone.

Taloh was brought to the women police station and Pame, along with the seized items, was brought to Pasighat police station.

A case U/S 21(a) NDPS Act/ 3(5) BNS has been registered at the Pasighat police station, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba commended the efforts of the ADS, and reiterated the district police’s firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offences.(DIPRO)