ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Hosts Arunachal Pradesh clinched the overall championships title at the 4th KIO North East Zone Karate Championship, which concluded here on Monday evening, the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) informed in a release.

They bagged a whopping 177 medals, including 56 gold, 38 silver, and 83 bronze medals.

Assam secured the second position with 41 gold, 49 silver, and 68 bronze medals, while Meghalaya took the third spot with 12 gold, 12 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

Other participating states were Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim.

A referee seminar was also conducted on the sidelines of the event by KIO Referee Commission chairman Hanshi Premjit Sen, further

contributing to the professional development of karate officials.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong and Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Tarth Tarak attended the opening ceremony on 11 October.

The championship was attended also by key KIO officials, including general secretary Kyoshi Sanjeev Kumar Jangra and treasurer Kyoshi Mutum Bankim Singh.

The event was coordinated by the APAKA under the leadership of its president Yarda Niki and general secretary John Bagang.