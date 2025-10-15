NAHARLAGUN, 14 Oct: Chief Secretary Manish K Gupta delivered a lecture on procurement guidelines as part of the induction training programme for the newly recruited APCS officers (entry grade), APPS (DSP), and allied services at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Tuesday

The aim of the lecture was to equip new officers with a foundational understanding of government procurement procedures, and to highlight their significance in ensuring transparent and effective public administration, according to a government release.

The session provided an in-depth overview of the government procurement process, covering its procedures, principles, and stages.

“Government procurement is the process through which government agencies acquire goods, works, and services in a transparent, efficient, and accountable manner,” Gupta explained.

He highlighted the core principles of procurement – transparency, fairness, competition, and value for money – and elaborated various stages, including planning, tendering, evaluation, contract award, and implementation.

The chief secretary chose to speak on this subject owing to its critical importance in public administration.

Procurement constitutes a significant portion of government expenditure and directly impacts the quality of public service delivery, infrastructure development, and fiscal management, the release said.

“Young officers, as future decision-makers and implementing authorities, must have a strong grasp of procurement procedures to ensure integrity, accountability, and efficiency in governance,” Gupta said.

Emphasizing the importance of procedural integrity and fiscal discipline, the chief secretary urged the officers to ensure compliance with established norms and ethical standards while handling procurement matters. He further stated that adherence to due processes not only ensures accountability but also strengthens public trust in governance.

The interactive session concluded with a lively question-and-answer segment, where the trainees sought clarification on various aspects of procurement management.

The participants expressed appreciation for the chief secretary’s insightful and practical guidance, which they found highly relevant to their future administrative responsibilities.

AR & Training Secretary Rajesh Kumar and ATI Director Pate Marik were also present.