SHIMLA, 14 Oct: In a breathtaking display of endurance and grit, Team Adventure X Arunachal Pradesh, represented by renowned rallyist Lhakpa Tsering, along with Naku Hage Chada and Jaongam Mirip Singpho, secured the runner-up position in the treacherous Rally of Himalayas, held in Himachal Pradesh from 9-12 October. This marked the first-ever rally team representation from Arunachal.

Backed by JK Tyre, India’s biggest promoters of motorsport, along with businessman & motorsport promoter Vamcy Merla and Tanor Engineering, the team battled thin air, deep snow, and razor-sharp mountain tracks and proved that courage and teamwork can conquer even the most unforgiving terrain.

Team leader Tsering, a rally veteran from Dirang, drove a Toyota Hilux, while Chada from Ziro and Singpho from Bordumsa piloted their Maruti Gypsys.

In the competition, Tsering secured the runner-up spot in the Above 1,850 cc category, Chada won the up to 1,350 cc category, and Singpho provided vital support throughout.

The rally challenged everyone to their limits, with brutal weather and treacherous passes like Hamta and Rohtang forcing several stages to be altered or cancelled. Yet, Tsering, Chada and Singpho faced each obstacle with focus, resilience, and unshakeable teamwork.

The Toyota Hilux, fitted with JK Tyre’s high-performance Ranger HT (265/60R18) SUV tyres, delivered the reliability and performance essential for such extreme conditions. The vehicle’s strength and stability, paired with precision handling, ensured confidence on every terrain. Combined with the skill of seasoned cross-country rallyist Tsering, this seamless synergy of durable machines and dependable tyres made traversing the Himalayas both possible and unforgettable.

Sharing his experience, Tsering, team leader of Adventure X Arunachal Pradesh said, “The Rally of Himalayas tested us in every possible way, from the biting cold to the unpredictable mountain tracks. Competing alongside my teammates Naku and Jaongam, with the support of JK Tyre and our partners, we proved that with preparation, trust, and the right machines, even the toughest terrain can be conquered. This achievement is not just ours; it’s a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and for everyone who believes in the spirit of adventure.”

JK Tyre has long supported motorsport in the Northeast, helping athletes grow and succeed. With the strong support of the Government of Arunachal, it has helped build a thriving motorsport culture in the region. This milestone is not just about a result; it’s a celebration of the state’s growing presence in national motorsport events, and a testament to what can be achieved when talent, community, and passion come together.