[ Mingkeng Osik ]

MEBO, 14 Oct: A team of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), led by its president Tanon Tatak on Tuesday inspected the flood-affected villages under the Mebo assembly constituency to assess damages and interact with the affected residents. The delegation comprised senior ABK executive members, PRI leaders, gaon buras, and other community representatives.

During the visit, the team took stock of large-scale devastation of agricultural land, houses, roads, riverbanks and public infrastructure. They assured the villagers that the ABK stands firmly with them in this time of crisis and would pursue every possible channel for relief, protection and mitigation measures.

Tatak reiterated that the ABK would submit a detailed representation to the authorities concerned and demand urgent intervention. He appealed to the government to treat the situation as an emergency and ensure timely compensation, infrastructure restoration and protective embankments.

The ABK team also interacted with local leaders and assured them that the concerns of the affected families would be taken up at the highest levels.

During the field visit, ABK Youth Wing (ABKYW) president Oki Dai stated that, despite over a decade of annual recurring devastation, washing away of thousands of hectares of agricultural land, homes, and infrastructure, successive representations from the ABK, the ABKYW and affected villagers have failed to yield concrete government action.

The most recent appeal was a detailed memorandum submitted by ABKYW president Oki Dai to the chief minister on 28 August, 2023, highlighting the worsening situation in Sigar, Raling, Mebo, Kiyit, Borguli, Seram, Namsing and adjoining villages.

“If the government fails to initiate appropriate and immediate actions for the protection, rehabilitation and welfare of the flood-affected villages, the ABKYW will contemplate lockdown of all government offices across the entire Mebo assembly constituency and will also initiate rigorous non-cooperation movement,” Dai warned.