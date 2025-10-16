ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) will organize a peaceful rally on 18 October to express the resentment of the state’s indigenous people over the delay in framing the rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, despite repeated assurances from the government.

This was informed by IFCSAP president Emi Rumi during an interactive session held by the organization on Wednesday with members of the media fraternity to deliberate on the APFRA 1978, and its true intent and provisions.

The session aimed to encourage media collaboration in dispelling misinterpretations and misrepresentations surrounding the Act and to foster a more informed public understanding of its inclusive nature.

During the interaction, Emi Rumi, former IFCSAP president Katung Wahge, advisor to the Chief Minister Tai Tagak, and Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board chairman Hawa Bagang addressed questions from media representatives and clarified various aspects of the legislation.

In his address, Rumi underscored the crucial role of the media in shaping narratives and public opinion, urging journalists to contribute towards disseminating factual information and clearing misconceptions about the APFRA 1978. He reiterated that the Act is not directed against any religion, but rather seeks to prevent religious exploitation and ensure freedom of conscience for all citizens.

A total of 34 representatives from various print and electronic media houses participated in the session.