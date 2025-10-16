PASIGHAT, 15 Oct: The East Siang district administration has issued a new directive aiming to achieve 100 percent immunization coverage in the district.

Deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani issued the directive during a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunization held here on Wednesday

Chairing the meeting, the DC acknowledged the positive results so far but made a clear distinction between meeting targets and achieving true saturation.

“We are happy with the result but not satisfied,” she stated.

“Till today, we are trying only to achieve the targets. Now onwards, under my leadership, we need to change our mindset and change our working gear to achieve not just the target; we have to achieve saturation in the district,” the DC said.

She said that the drive for saturation must be all-encompassing and inclusive, leaving no one behind.

“Saturation in immunization must be irrespective of target, irrespective of children, mother, colour, local and outsider, etc.,” she added.

To realize this goal, Jiwani outlined a two-pronged approach.

Firstly, the DC stressed the need for extensive sensitization programmes for both staff and the community to educate them on the critical importance of immunization. Secondly, she directed the health & wellness doctors and medical officer in-charges of community and primary health centers to strictly report any health workers, who are negligent in their duties.

Earlier, a team of health experts, including MO (RI) Dr. Kentai Pangkam, RRT (WHO) & DC (VHAI) Dr. Indu J, and DRCHO Dr. Nidak Angu gave detailed presentation on the district’s current achievements in immunization and also highlighted the practical challenges faced by health teams on the ground during immunization drives.

The district medical officer Dr. Yagling Perme underscored the collective effort required from the entire health department to meet this renewed objective. (DIPRO)