RONO HILLS, 15 Oct: The Placement Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Career Counselling Cell and Faculty of Commerce & Management, organized a workshop on ‘Industry Talk’ at the university premises on Tuesday.

The workshop aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, providing students with valuable insights into career readiness, employability, and workplace skills, according to a release from the university.

The day-long event provided a holistic platform for students to engage directly with industry professionals, enhance their employability skills and gain practical knowledge beyond classroom learning.

The university’s placement cell in-charge prof. S.K Jena highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing students for the challenges of the corporate world. He also emphasized the need for students to understand the application of theoretical concepts in real world situations.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam emphasized the importance of the students equipping themselves with practical exposure and adaptability to succeed in today’s competitive environment.

Prof. Boa Reena Tok underscored the significance of learning, stating, “Anything you learn will never go in vain; whatever you learn today will always be of value in your tomorrow.”

Technical session was led by Aparajita Baruah, manager, human resources, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Group, Guwahati, who engaged students with her expertise on corporate expectations, workplace skills, and career growth strategies.

Baruah guided the students through an interactive activity session featuring mock interviews, designed to provide hands-on experience in interview preparation, resume presentation, and communication skills.

An interactive Q&A session further enriched the participants’ understanding of industry practices.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various faculties, reflecting the university’s continuous efforts to prepare its graduates for the competitive job market.

The workshop was coordinated by the university’s placement officer Susmita Chanda Dhar.