HAWAI, 15 Oct: PMKVY 4.0 and PM Vishwakarma schemes were reviewed during a joint meeting of the District Skill Committee (DSC) and the District Implementation Committee (DIC) of Anjaw district, held at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

During the review of PMKVY 4.0, officials from the concerned departments emphasized the need to align skill training programs with the district’s socio-economic profile, focusing on agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, fishery, and animal husbandry.

The members stressed that the identified trades should enhance employability while promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the local youth.

While reviewing the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in the district, the participants, including several Gram Panchayat Committee (GPC) members, focused on expediting Stage-I clearances at the Gram Panchayat level to ensure artisans could undergo skill training and receive benefits under the scheme.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Millo Kojin directed all GPCs to clear pending Stage-I processes before the upcoming Panchayat elections, while SDO Dakli Gara assured full cooperation from his office to facilitate the smooth implementation of the scheme. (DIPRO)