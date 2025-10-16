Editor,

2025 is almost ending, yet the UDC results are still nowhere to be seen. What started as an exam of hope has now turned into a long, painful wait. The matter seems stuck between the judiciary, the petitioner, and APSSB but sadly, the ones truly suffering are the candidates.

It’s not easy to keep preparing and giving exams again and again with the same energy, motivation, and faith. We are humans, not machines. Many of us have been waiting for years, keeping aside personal dreams and family expectations, just hoping for justice and clarity.

Honestly, I see no harm in district-wise reservation as its positive sides clearly outweigh the negatives. But what hurts more is the silence and inaction from both sides. Between legal arguments and official delays, hundreds of innocent lives are being held hostage.

If only we had the money, maybe we could also file a case for the mental stress and trauma this delay has caused. But justice has become so expensive that even fighting for our rights feels like a privilege.

This is a heartfelt request to both the petitioner and APSSB – please, resolve this issue soon. Don’t let ego or bureaucracy crush the hopes of genuine candidates. We’ve waited long enough.

APSSB Aspirant