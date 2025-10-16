A team from the Botanical Survey of India, led by Dr. Krishna Chowlu and her research team, discovered a new balsam species, Impatiens rajibiana, in the natural forests of Shergaon, West Kameng.

Between 2013 and 2017, over 16 new balsam species were discovered in Arunachal alone, many of which are endemic to the region. India has about 230 known balsam species, with several, such as Impatiens godfreyi and Impatiens sashinborthakurii, also discovered in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a separate finding, a forest department team discovered three new orchid species in Tawang district — Agrostophyllum flavidum, Hemipilia calcicola, and Neottia listeroides. Neottia listeroides is a leafless terrestrial orchid that depends on fungi for nutrients and was collected from the Taktsang area of Tawang. It was rediscovered after 34 years, having last been recorded in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills in 1990. Hemipilia calcicola was found in alpine meadows at 14,960 feet near the India-China border, marking its presence in Arunachal for the first time. Arunachal Pradesh hosts over 60% of India’s orchid species, earning it the title “Orchid State of India.”

With ecological destruction, these species face threats; therefore, laboratory-based and forest-based conservation efforts should be stepped up. As being done at the Bhalukpong Orchid Research Centre, these species can be propagated and reintroduced if their natural populations decline. In their natural habitat, strict protection is crucial—this includes preventing deforestation and controlling human interference that threaten fragile ecosystems. Community participation and awareness programs should be started to encourage local people to value and protect their natural environment. Community conserved forests are an essential component for the conservation and ownership of these species.