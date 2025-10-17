ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: As many as 140 youths received on-the-spot offer letters during a two-day placement counselling and career guidance programme organized by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), which concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme, which was aimed at empowering rural youths through skill development and employment facilitation, witnessed the participation of over 140 candidates, along with representatives from leading employers – Gokaldas Exports GM Ranjit Tugga, and Divinitee Genesis Apparel Pvt Ltd manager Mallesh S Lamani – and project implementing agencies, including My Mother Charitable Trust (MMCT) and Nurture Employability and Economic Development Society (NEEDS).

While 102 candidates were selected by Gokaldas Exports, 38 candidates were selected by Divinitee Genesis Apparel Pvt Ltd. These candidates will join work immediately after completing training in the sewing machine operator trade at the MMCT and the NEEDS training centres.

The programme featured pre-counselling orientation sessions held on 14 October by ArSRLM officials. The candidates also participated in career mentorship sessions by industry experts, and one-on-one employer interviews, gaining real-time exposure to job expectations and workplace readiness.

ArSRLM State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang said:”This initiative reflects our mission to provide holistic support to rural youths – from skill development to career placement. I encourage all candidates to approach their careers with discipline, hard work, and resilience, as these qualities are key to long-term success.

“While working in metropolitan cities, it is important to remain alert, careful, and responsible, ensuring personal safety and professional conduct at all times. Through personalized counselling and strong industry linkages, the ArSRLM continues to set new benchmarks in livelihood promotion and career development,” she said.

ArSRLM COO (Skills) Ruzing Bellai encouraged all the DDU-GKY trainees to make full use of such initiatives, emphasizing the importance of career counselling and continuous self-improvement. He also commended the placement team led by MPB SMM Nabam Ompi for organizing impactful counselling and placement drives, maintaining strong employer coordination, and guiding youths from skill training to successful job placement and long-term career growth.

The participants expressed appreciation for the programme, noting that interactive sessions, counselling, mock interviews, and mentorship helped them better understand employer expectations and broaden their career perspectives.