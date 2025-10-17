NIRJULI, 16 Oct: Eighty students from various departments of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) are participating in a foundation course in AI/data science, which got underway at the NERIST here on Thursday.

The course, being jointly organized by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) and the NERIST, will focus on the fundamentals of data curation using Python, and the fundamentals of data annotation using Python.

The programme is designed to equip the participants with essential skills in programming, data management, and analytical problem-solving skills that are crucial for both research and industry applications, the NIELITinformed in a release.