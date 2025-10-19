ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: All future editions of the Arunachal State Games will be organized in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, as resolved during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) held here on Saturday, the AOA informed in a release.

The AOA welcomed Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s announcement made during the fourth Arunachal States Games in April that the Games would be conducted annually instead of biennially.

The meeting adopted the administrative report for 2021-2025, presented by AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago, and approved the audited statements for 2021-25, the release said.

The appointment of the statutory auditor for the next tenure (FY 2025-2029) and ratification of the Arunachal Olympic Athletes Commission Rules, 2025 were also approved during the AGM, it said.

Meanwhile, Taba Tedir was reelected AOA president for a second consecutive term, winning the post unopposed, for another four-year term [2025-2029]

Bamang Tago also retained the post of secretary-general, edging out Kipa Ajay by a single vote.

Abraham K Techi was also elected unopposed as senior vice president.

Retired judge Indira Shah served as the returning officer, while Puto Bui, an advocate with the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court, served as the assistant returning officer for the election.

John F Kharshiing, working president of the Meghalaya Olympic Association, represented the IOA as observer. The state observers were SAA Director Gumnya Karbak and Sports Officer Nada Apa.

The AOA further informed that one post of vice president remains vacant, and that the election for the position will be conducted within 30 days.