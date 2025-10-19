ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) team bagged two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster Games 2025, held in Srinagar from 8 to 16 October.

A team comprising SI Tana Suraj, SI Gangphung Gangsa, and Constable Tui Nika clinched the gold in the taekwondo poomsae. Gangsa also secured a bronze medal in the individual poomsae.

Head Constable Lakshmi Mugli secured a bronze medal in taekwondo in the women’s U-73 kg category.

In karate, SI Matyup Tamblung won a gold medal in individual kumite (-67 kg), while

SI Bamang Yakum (-60 kg) secured a silver medal in the women’s individual kumite.

Constable Lokam Yajik bagged a bronze medal in the women’s individual kumite (-55 kgs), while FM Wangcha Lowang won a bronze medal in the men’s individual kata event.

SI Fecha Lingfa and Head Constable Yesenso Yun were the team’s manager and team coach, respectively.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB), and Inspector General of Police (Admin) Tusar Taba, vice president, congratulated the medal winners and officials for their remarkable performance.

Shekhar Prabhudesai, CO, 1st APPBn and APPSCBsecretary, also lauded the team’s achievement.

“Our athletes continue to uphold the spirit of discipline, hard work, and excellence that defines the Arunachal Pradesh Police. Their consistent performance at national-level events is a matter of great pride for the department,” he said.

The APP headquarters and the APPSCB congratulated all the medalists, coaches, and support staff for bringing honour and glory to the department and the state.