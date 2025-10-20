ZIRO, 19 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik called for collective action against social evils such as alcoholism and drug abuse, and advocated discipline, education, and healthy living.

The governor said this while attending the finale of the ‘Ziro Honour Run’ here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday, and presented medals and cheques to the winners of the 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km runs.

He congratulated all the participants and winners of the maiden Ziro Honour Run, applauding runners from across India, local enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh, and personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, ITBP, and NCC.

Paying tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Sino-India War, the governor recalled the heroics of Rifleman Neelam Tebi, who made the supreme sacrifice during the war. In his memory, a memorial in Keyi Panyor district stands as a symbol of courage and national pride. Families of Rifleman Neelam Tebi and Havildar Shere Thapa were specially invited and honoured during the occasion, adding emotional depth to the event.

Parnaik commended the 56 Infantry Division of the Indian Army, the police, and the people of Ziro for the successful conduct of the maiden event.

Encouraging Arunachal’s youths to dream beyond boundaries, he urged young athletes to aim for global excellence and become torchbearers of the tricolour.

He emphasized that sports are vital for nation-building, as they teach resilience, humility, and courage – values essential both on and off the field.

The governor also interacted with the ‘Shaurya’motorcycle rally team. He expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Army, the security forces, and the civilian participants for their unwavering service and for initiatives like the Shaurya motorcycle rally that strengthen civil-military harmony.

Parnaik also interacted with representatives of local communities, cultural troupes, and the Ziro Honour Run winners on the occasion.

In the 21 km competition for men (U-30), Tekeshwar Kurmi was the winner, while in the men’s 50 years and above category, Samir Kolye was the winner. In the women’s U-30 event, Makakmayum won the winner’s medal. Among the armed forces, Rifleman Dalvir of the 16 Punjab was the winner. In the 10 km competition for men (30-35 yrs), Tailyan Hari received the winner’s medal, while in the women’s30-35 years category, Renu Loyi was the winner. Among the armed forces, agniveer Tehender of the 13 Raj Rifles received the honour. In the 5 km (children) category, Tapuk Weshi won the winner’s medal.

More than 800 runners participated in the run. 165 runners participated in the 21 km run, while 223 runners participated in the 10 km run. 274 participants, including school students, elders, and sports enthusiasts, participated in the 5 km run. 91 female runners also participated under the Indian Army’s initiative.

The State Bank of India (SBI) and Pramerica partnered with the Indian Army as the official sponsors of the event, underscoring their continued commitment to national pride, community engagement, and social responsibility.

The Ziro Honour Run not only celebrated the valour and sacrifice of India’s soldiers, but also fostered civil-military harmony, patriotism, and tourism promotion in the scenic Ziro valley. The event was met with overwhelming public support and is expected to become an annual feature.

Among others who attended the event were Ziro MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, SP Keni Bagra, administrative officers, HoDs, PRI members, Army officers, and members of the public. (Raj Bhavan, with DIPRO input)