[ Pisi Zauing ]

KAIMOI, 19 Oct: Tucked away amid the lush green hills and untouched natural beauty of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Kaimoi village in Longding district was once known only to a few. But this quiet hamlet has now stepped into the limelight after being conferred with the ‘Best Tourism Village Award’ by the State Tourism Department on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

A visit to Kaimoi reveals not just the breathtaking landscapes but also the village’s immense potential to emerge as a vibrant eco-cultural destination.

The recognition has ignited a new sense of pride and purpose among the villagers, led by Zilla Parishad Member [ZPM] Rajiv Wangsa of Longchan anchal block.

“Our dream now is to take Kaimoi to the national and international stage,” Wangsa said, reflecting the growing optimism that has swept through the community.

To harness this new energy, a gram sabha was convened under the chairmanship of Gangpan Pansa, the GPC of Kaimoi. The meeting focused on charting out a roadmap for sustainable tourism development. Discussions included formation of village level tourism development committees, women’s cultural groups, and plans for building homestays, constructing a welcome gate, installing signages from the Dibrugarh airport to Longding, and developing trekking routes for birdwatchers. Emphasis was also laid on promoting eco-friendly practices such as the use of bamboo cups and mugs.

District Tourism Officer Tanyup Kopak highlighted the importance of preserving the rich Wancho heritage and promoting sustainable cultural tourism.

The meeting was attended by local leaders, officials from the PHED, village authorities, youth and women groups, and other community organizations. A key resolution was also adopted under the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Act, 2023 (Act No 5 of 2023) to safeguard the village’s natural water sources.

In a display of community spirit, five women’s groups were formed to promote cleanliness and actively participate in the village’s development. On the occasion, prizes were awarded to the three most active colonies – Chingbanza, Chingkau, and Chingke – recognizing their contribution in keeping Kaimoi clean and beautiful.

With its newfound recognition and collective determination, Kaimoi village now stands as a symbol of how community-driven efforts can transform even the most remote corners into shining examples of sustainable tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.