ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, and expressed hope that the spirit of Diwali would strengthen the bonds of love and harmony among all sections of the society.

The governor urged the people of the state to celebrate Diwali in a safe and eco-friendly manner. He advised all to refrain from using loud and polluting firecrackers that harm both people and the environment.

“May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your lives with joy, wisdom, and serenity, and guide us all towards a brighter and more prosperous future,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)